Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez presents the accountability report of the Government of Spain in Madrid, central Spain, 29 July 2021. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez presents the accountability report of the Government of Spain in Madrid, central Spain, 29 July 2021.EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Spain is the leading country in the vaccination race against Covid-19 and economic recovery post-pandemic, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday in a political and financial review of the country.

“I will give you a fact that defines what Spain is: a country that is first in vaccination and leads the economic growth forecast,” Sanchez told a press conference. EFE

mp/ks