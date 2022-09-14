Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska (C-L) listens as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) delivers a speech during a debate on 'The State of the European Union' at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 14 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

European Union sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine “are here to stay,” president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday.

“This is the price for Putin's trail of death and destruction and I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay,” von der Leyen said in her annual State of the Union address.

“This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement,” she added.

The Commission chief continued to say that the sanctions imposed on Moscow were the “toughest sanctions the world has ever seen” and that Russia’s financial sector was on “life-support” because of them.

