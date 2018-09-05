CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'foreign influence operations and their use of social media platforms' in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'foreign influence operations and their use of social media platforms' in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey (R) and COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg (L) are sworn-in before testifying at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'foreign influence operations and their use of social media platforms' in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A year ago, big technology companies disclosed that Russian-backed actors had manipulated their platforms in hopes of swaying the election, and now executives from some of those giants will tell lawmakers the steps they have taken since to prevent similar attacks, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE said Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will appear in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee to defend their platforms' handling of manipulation by foreign actors.

Later in the day, the House Commerce Committee will question Dorsey, whose platform has been a focus of many Republicans' ire, about alleged anti conservative bias.

"We were too slow to spot this and too slow to act," Sandberg said in prepared testimony reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. "We're getting better at finding and combating our adversaries from financially motivated troll farms to sophisticated military intelligence operations."

"We now possess a deeper understanding of both the scope and tactics used by malicious actors to manipulate our platform and sow division across Twitter more broadly," Dorsey said in separate prepared testimony.

Kent Walker, senior vice president for global affairs at Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit, planned to join the Senate hearing as well. But last month, Sen. Richard Burr, who heads the Senate Intel Committee, said he rejected the offer, insisting that Alphabet's CEO, Larry Page, appear.

Page isn't expected to attend the hearing and Walker has been briefing lawmakers in Washington this week instead, the Dow Jones report added.

Lawmakers are expected to direct the bulk of their questions to Sandberg, who has led Facebook's internal efforts to identify and prevent future blowups on the platform for the past six months, as The Wall Street Journal reported this week.

Lawmakers are also expected to ask if Facebook and Twitter are prepared to detect newer, more sophisticated types of foreign manipulation beyond what was seen in 2016.

The Senate hearing amounts to the most high-profile confrontation between Congress and Silicon Valley over the way foreign actors manipulate tech platforms since last year, when Facebook followed by other tech companies first disclosed a multi pronged cyber-influence operation by Russia.

US intelligence agencies concluded the Russian campaign was designed to tilt the election in President Trump's favor.

Facebook executives say the Russian activity was broadly designed to divide and agitate American society with divisive messages.

Those disclosures sparked two days of congressional hearings last fall between lawmakers and top officials from the three tech companies. The topic came up again during Mark Zuckerberg's appearances in April, which focused more heavily on data privacy.

On Wednesday, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the panel, plans to solicit feedback on a policy white paper he released earlier this summer articulating several possible routes Congress could take to regulate large internet companies, an aide to the lawmaker said.

Warner also intends to ask whether users have a right to know when they are interacting with bots and why the companies don't allow academics to have greater access to anonymized data to conduct research and identify potential misuse.

Some on the committee intend to press the tech executives on how they plan to prevent Russia and other foreign governments from deploying more sophisticated interference operations than the kind seen during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, according to aides for multiple senators.

The view among some lawmakers is that Russia's troll farm, the Internet Research Agency, used relatively simple and detectable tools, such as purchasing US elections ads in rubles, that the companies should have been able to catch, added the Dow Jones report.

But concerns about foreign influence have extended beyond Russia in recent months.

Facebook, Twitter and Google all announced last month that they had scrubbed their networks of fake accounts tied to Iran's state broadcasting arm, disclosures that widened concerns about how other foreign governments are using social media to advance their geopolitical agenda.

By Deepa Seetharaman, Dustin Volz and John D. McKinnon