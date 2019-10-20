United States Senator Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail on Saturday with a massive rally in New York City that sought to project confidence after a recent heart attack threw the future of his candidacy into question.
Standing in front of what his campaign said was nearly 26,000 people at the Queensbridge Park in Queens – an estimated 10,000 people were left outside the premises due to permit restrictions – Sanders (I-VT) said he was "more than ready" to assume the office of US president following the Oct. 1 heart attack. EFE-EPA