Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TAMAS KOVACS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday accused his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, of paying Colombian citizens to obtain voter ID cards in the neighboring country and vote in the national election this weekend, in which Maduro is running for re-election.