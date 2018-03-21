Journalists stand in front of the French Judiciary Police offices where former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (not pictured) being is held for questioning in campaign finance case, in Nanterre, Paris, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A police officer stands guard outside the French Judiciary Police offices where former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (not pictured) is held for questioning in a campaign finance case, in Nanterre, Paris, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday was interrogated for the second consecutive day over allegations that he received donations from the late Libyan dictator to finance his 2007 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy, who managed to return home Tuesday night following a first day of interrogation, arrived early the following morning at the Judicial Police headquarters in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, to continue questioning over allegations he accepted illicit campaign donations from erstwhile dictator Muammar Gadaffi.

Police can retain Sarkozy, France's center-right president from 2007 to 2012, for up to 48 hours before they must consult a judge.

Accusations that the former head of state had accepted money from Gaddafi began circulating in 2012 with a report by investigative online journal Mediapart.

France launched an investigation into the allegations the following year.

In Nov. 2016, Lebanese-French businessman Ziad Takieddine and several sources from the Libyan regime accused Sarkozy of obtaining 5 million euros ($6 million) from Gaddafi.

Sarkozy was also being investigated for allegations he illegally funded his 2012 re-election bid, which he went on to lose to Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande.