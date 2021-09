Paris (France), 30/09/2021.- Lawyer of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Thierry Herzog leaves the Paris courthouse following the verdict hearing over alleged illegal financing of his failed 2012 re-election campaign, at the courthouse in Paris, France, 30 September 2021. Sarkozy has been sentenced to one year of house arrest. (Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris (France).- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech after being defeated on the first round of the French right wing party 'Les Republicains' (LR) primaries in Paris, France, 20 November 2016. A Paris court announced on 30 September 2021, it has found France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid. He was not present for the verdict's announcement at the court. The ruling came six months after Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence for corruption in a separate trial.

Paris (France).- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the Elysee palace after a lunch for the visiting leaders and heads of state, following a memorial for French former President Jacques Chirac, in Paris, France, 30 September 2019. A Paris court announced on 30 September 2021, it has found France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid. He was not present for the verdict's announcement at the court. The ruling came six months after Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence for corruption in a separate trial.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was given a one-year prison sentence Thursday after he was found guilty of illegally financing his 2012 presidential election campaign.

The court found that the former French head of state, who was in office between 2007 and 2012, benefitted from a double-accounting system put in place in order to exceed spending limits imposed by French law.EFE

