Transit travellers take precautions against the SARS virus by wearing face masks as they wait for their train in Guangzhou, China, 8 May 2003. EPA-EFE FILE/ PAUL HILTON

A new type of hitherto-unknown coronavirus has been the cause of a mysterious outbreak of viral pneumonia in central China, that has so far affected at least 59 people – with seven of them in serious condition – according to reports by the Chinese state broadcaster aired on Thursday.

The head of the group of experts tasked with detecting the cause of the disease, Xu Jianguo, explained in an interview on CCTV that the investigation of this newfound virus could take weeks, and that scientists were only able to detect it on Tuesday. EFE-EPA