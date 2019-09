A female fan of Saudi Arabia's national soccer squad supports the team during an Oct. 15, 2018, friendly against Iraq in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia's government has unveiled a series of public conduct rules that went into effect on Saturday and include fines for 19 different types of infractions, including playing loud music in residential neighborhoods, not picking up pet waste and spitting in the street.

The new guidelines come at a time when the kingdom is opening up its doors to foreign tourism.