A handout grab photo made from Hezbollah's al-Manar TV shows Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah giving a speech during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the killing of Imam Hussein in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/AL-MANAR TV

An exterior view of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Beirut, Lebanon, 01 February 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/WAEL HAMZEH

Portrait of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at a broken glass of a shop that written in Arabic 'Get out' after a protest against the Lebanese government in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Saudi Arabia on Saturday started to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon as protesters took to the streets for a third day to denounce the government's economic plans.

The Saudi embassy in Beirut said that the first phase of the crisis and emergency management plan was successful and that citizens had been safely evacuated at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut since 5 am.