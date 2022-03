Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).- (FILE) - An image showing a gas flame behind pipelines in the desert at Khurais oil field, about 160 km from Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 23 June 2008 (reissued 12 August 2019). Saudi Arabia's national petroleum and natural gas company Saudi Aramco on 12 August 2019 reported earnings of 47 billion US dollars for the first half of 2019. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER *** Local Caption *** 55191232

An image showing installations at a construction site at an oil facility in the desert at Khurais oil field, about 160 km from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi state-run oil giant Aramco recorded net profits of $110billion in 2021, 124% more than the previous year and well above 2019 figures, the energy company reported Sunday.

"Aramco’s net income increased by 124 percent to $110bn in 2021, compared to $49bn in 2020," the company said in a statement.

