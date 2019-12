A protestor (L) wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with a red painted hands while others hold images of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 08 May 2012 (reissued 23 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER *** Local Caption *** 54871611

Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018, the public prosecution said Monday.

Shalan al-Shalan, spokesman for the public prosecutor, said in a press conference that three other convicts received a total of 24 years in jail for “covering up the crime”.