Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) inspect the guard of honor during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, 22 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

A handout photo made available by Turkish Presidential press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, 22 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MRAT CETINMUHURDAR HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Turkish Presidential press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, 22 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MRAT CETINMUHURDAR HANDOUT

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Wednesday in Ankara for the first meeting between the two countries in Turkey since the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara with a large political and economic delegation. His first private meeting with Erdogan will aim to repair damaged relations.

Following the one-to-one talks, ministers, experts and businessmen from both countries will gather to discuss economic ties, trade and partnerships.

(...)