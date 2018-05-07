Yemenis carry a wounded at the site of an alleged Saudi-led airstrike that hit the presidential palace in Sana'a, Yemen, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni policeman reacts after an alleged Saudi-led airstrike that hit the presidential palace in Sana'a, Yemen, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

An ambulance drives near the site of an alleged Saudi-led airstrike that hit the presidential palace in Sana'a, Yemen, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis inspect the site of an alleged Saudi-led airstrike that hit the presidential palace in Sana'a, Yemen, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition airstrike on Monday killed at least six people and wounded 30 others in Yemen's capital Sanaa, targeting the seat of the presidency, medical sources told EFE.

The sources did not give further details about the identity of the victims, or whether they included officials from the Houthi rebel movement that controls the capital.

Several ambulances headed to the presidential complex, located in the al-Tahrir neighborhood in central Sanaa, as documented in photos by an epa correspondent.

The strike reduced one of the buildings to rubble and caused material damage to others, but it was unclear whether one or two missiles were fired in the attack.

The Saudi-United States coalition began its ongoing military intervention in Yemen in Mar. 2015, following the Houthi takeover of Sanaa in Sept. 2014 that expelled President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is supported by Saudi Arabia.

The coalition's bombing campaign has destroyed much of Yemen's infrastructure and led to a humanitarian catastrophe, leaving over 22 million people in need of aid, according to the United Nations.