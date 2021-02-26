Luis and Alex work from the Addictive Wine and Tapas Bar in New York preparing 250 trays of bolognese for health workers at the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

It is part of an initiative by Spanish chef Jose Andrés that provides a service for medical workers during the Covid-19 pandemic while doubling up as a business strategy to help restaurants weather the financial hit of coronavirus restrictions.

“If there is an emergency, those restaurants are closed, so what better way to put them to use than to serve those who need it,” Andrés tells Efe in an interview.

In the last month alone, the chef’s NGO World Central Kitchen has offered 16 public hospitals in New York some 30,000 meals per day for $6 to $8 per plate.

The initiative has $6 million of funding from the New York Department of Health and got up and running at the end of January. It comes to a close on Friday, coinciding with the tentative re-opening of the city’s hospitality scene.