Luis and Alex work from the Addictive Wine and Tapas Bar in New York preparing 250 trays of bolognese for health workers at the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

It is part of an initiative by Spanish chef Jose Andrés that provides a service for medical workers during the Covid-19 pandemic while doubling up as a business strategy to help restaurants weather the financial hit of coronavirus restrictions.

“If there is an emergency, those restaurants are closed, so what better way to put them to use than to serve those who need it,” Andrés tells Efe in an interview.