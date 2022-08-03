German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to the media standing next to the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline at the Siemens Energy site in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH / POOL

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and CEO of Siemens Energy Christian Bruch (L) speak to the media standing next to the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline at the Siemens Energy site in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH / POOL

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday Russia was to blame for the delay in the shipping of a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline which has resulted in reduced flows of gas to Europe.

“The turbine works,” Scholz said while standing alongside it during a visit to the Siemens Energy factory in Muelheim an der Ruhr in Germany.

Russian energy giant Gazprom claims the reduction of gas flows through the pipeline, which has been reduced to 20% of its capacity, is due to technical problems around a missing turbine.

(...)