G7 leaders on Sunday launched the group’s annual summit in southern Germany with the war in Ukraine, food insecurity and the looming economic crisis dominating the agenda.
The first day of the G7 summit, which brings together the leaders of the world’s most advanced economies, started with a bilateral meeting between German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who is hosting the summit in Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, with United States president Joe Biden.
Soon after the first joint session with Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom kicked off with food insecurity and the global economic fallout triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the agenda.
