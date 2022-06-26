German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends family photo with the G7 leaders during the G7 Summit at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) pose for family photo with the G7 leaders during the G7 Summit at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

(L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron pose at the round table prior the first working session during the G7 Summit at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Sven Kanz / POOL

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) poses with the G7 leaders for a family photo during the G7 Summit at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 26 June 2022. In the picture are seen US President Joe Biden (4-R), Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (3-R), Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (3-L), France's President Emmanuel Macron (4-L), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C), Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi (2-L), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2-R), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and European Council President Charles Michel (L). EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

G7 leaders on Sunday launched the group’s annual summit in southern Germany with the war in Ukraine, food insecurity and the looming economic crisis dominating the agenda.

The first day of the G7 summit, which brings together the leaders of the world’s most advanced economies, started with a bilateral meeting between German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who is hosting the summit in Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, with United States president Joe Biden.

Soon after the first joint session with Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom kicked off with food insecurity and the global economic fallout triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the agenda.

