German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) gestures towards French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on 9 May 2022. Scholz and Macron met in the German capital for bilateral talks. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on 9 May 2022. Scholz and President Macron met in the German capital for bilateral talks. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) walks with French President Emmanuel Macron (right) during a military reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on 9 May 2022. Macron traveled to the German capital for bilateral talks. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called here Monday for a cease-fire in Ukraine, saying it is a necessary step toward eventual in-person talks aimed at restoring peace.

"We have to look for ways to end this war. But there must first be a cease-fire, and it's clear that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are a prerequisite for a future peace," Scholz said.