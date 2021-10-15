The leader of the Social Democratic Party, Olaf Scholz, is on track to become the next chancellor of Germany at the head of a "coalition of progress", after the leaders of the Greens and the liberal Freedom Party (FDP) agreed Friday to formally begin government coalition talks.
“This is a very good result,” Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin alongside his counterparts from the other parties, co-chairs of The Greens, Annalena Barboeck and Robert Habeck, and the leader of the Liberals, Christian Lindner. EFE
rz/ks/jt