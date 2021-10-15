Berlin (Germany), 15/10/2021.- (L-R) Green party (Die Gruenen) co-chairman Robert Habeck, Green party (Die Gruenen) co-chairwoman Annalena Baerbock, German Minister of Finance and Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for the federal elections Olaf Scholz, Free Democratic Party (FDP) chairman and faction chairman in the German parliament Bundestag Christian Lindner, Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans and Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-chairwoman Saskia Esken during a statement following exploratory talks between the Free Democrats (FDP), The Greens (Die Gruenen) and the Social Democrats (SPD), in Berlin, Germany, 15 October 2021. Greens, SPD and FDP meet in search for coalition possibilities after Germany's recent parliamentary election. (Elecciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 15/10/2021.- German Minister of Finance and Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for the federal elections Olaf Scholz smiles during a statement following exploratory talks between the Free Democrats (FDP), The Greens (Die Gruenen) and the Social Democrats (SPD), in Berlin, Germany, 15 October 2021. Greens, SPD and FDP meet in search for coalition possibilities after Germany's recent parliamentary election. (Elecciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 15/10/2021.- Free Democratic Party (FDP) chairman and faction chairman in the German parliament Bundestag Christian Lindner (R) looks at German Minister of Finance and Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for the federal elections Olaf Scholz (C) and Green party (Die Gruenen) co-chairwoman Annalena Baerbock (L) during a statement following exploratory talks between the Free Democrats (FDP), The Greens (Die Gruenen) and the Social Democrats (SPD), in Berlin, Germany, 15 October 2021. Greens, SPD and FDP meet in search for coalition possibilities after Germany's recent parliamentary election. (Elecciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The leader of the Social Democratic Party, Olaf Scholz, is on track to become the next chancellor of Germany at the head of a "coalition of progress", after the leaders of the Greens and the liberal Freedom Party (FDP) agreed Friday to formally begin government coalition talks.

“This is a very good result,” Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin alongside his counterparts from the other parties, co-chairs of The Greens, Annalena Barboeck and Robert Habeck, and the leader of the Liberals, Christian Lindner. EFE

rz/ks/jt