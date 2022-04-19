At least six people lost their lives and 15 suffered injuries Tuesday in school bombings in a Hazara neighborhood of western Kabul, police said.
Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told EFE that three explosions hit the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School and the Mumtaz Training Center in Dashte Barchi, housing a large population of the persecuted Hazara ethnic minority.
Interior ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi Takor told EFE that the explosions claimed at least six lives and wounded more than 15.
“The figure is likely to increase,” Takor said.
(...)