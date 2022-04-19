Taliban stand guard in an area surrounding a school in the aftermath of multiple bomb blasts in a Shi'ite majority neighborhood, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 19 April 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

People look on from inside a building in the aftermath of multiple bomb blasts outside a school in a Shi'ite majority neighborhood in Kabul, Afghanistan, 19 April 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stand guard outside a school in the aftermath of multiple bomb blasts in a Shi'ite majority neighborhood, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 19 April 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

School bombings in Kabul’s Hazara neighborhood kill at least 6

At least six people lost their lives and 15 suffered injuries Tuesday in school bombings in a Hazara neighborhood of western Kabul, police said.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told EFE that three explosions hit the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School and the Mumtaz Training Center in Dashte Barchi, housing a large population of the persecuted Hazara ethnic minority.

Interior ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi Takor told EFE that the explosions claimed at least six lives and wounded more than 15.

“The figure is likely to increase,” Takor said.

