A teacher checks a school interaction group on phone as children attend a guidance class in a slum area in Amritsar, India, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The closure of schools due to Covid-19 resulted in a significant deterioration in the learning opportunities of more than 400 million children in South Asia, impacting especially those without proper access to technology, UNICEF said Thursday.

"School closures in South Asia have forced hundreds of millions of children and their teachers to transition to remote learning in a region with low connectivity and device affordability," said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia.

The suspension of face-to-face classes has aggravated an already precarious situation in the region.

Before the pandemic, 60 percent of 10-year-old children were unable to read or understand a simple text, while 12.5 million children at the primary level and 16.5 million adolescents were out of school, according to the UN body.

(...)