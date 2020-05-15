Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Washington, DC on 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

Scientist warns that there will be a shortage of vaccines in the US if measures are not taken

The United States will suffer from a scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine if measures are not taken immediately to increase the country's capacity to produce it if one becomes available, Dr. Rick Bright, who was fired last month from his post as the head of the entity tasked with developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, warned on Thursday.

Bright testified before a House of Representatives committee and warned that the Donald Trump administration lacks a "standard, centralized, coordinated plan" to manufacture tens of millions of doses of any prospective vaccine.