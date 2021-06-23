A health worker prepares a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 21 June 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Seven scientists involved in the development of approved Covid-19 vaccines were on Wednesday granted the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research.

The judges awarded the experts for developing the vaccines to fight a global pandemic in such a short space of time.

The scientists were also awarded for their innovative methods in designing messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccines, which could lead the way for vaccines against other diseases.

The award went to Spanish physicist Miguel Echenique, Hungarian biologist Katalin Karikó, American immunologist Drew Weissman, German doctors Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, Canadian biologist Derrick Rossi, British vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert and American biochemist Philip Felgne.