Pro-democracy protesters take part in an anti-parallel trading rally in the border town of Sheung Shui in Hong Kong, China, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Scores of people were arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday as thousands of protesters returned to the streets to denounce traders crossing into the territory from mainland China to buy up goods.

The protest began peacefully late on the afternoon but some protesters abandoned the agreed route, lobbing Molotov cocktails towards members of the security forces who responded with tear gas. EFE-EPA