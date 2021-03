A demonstrator walks by burning debris during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator walks along a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Several dozen people have been killed by security forces across Myanmar on Saturday, according to local media and witnesses, while the military junta celebrated Armed Forces Day.

In some 40 places across the country at least 91 people, including two children were killed on what was the bloodiest clampdown since the military coup in February, local news outlet Myanmar Now reported.EFE-EPA

grc-tw/pd/tw