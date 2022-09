A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows a general view over Westminster Hall in following Britain's King Charles III addressing the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, gesture as they are driven on the way to Westminster, in London, Britain, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Britain's King Charles III addressing the Houses of Parliament at Westminster Hall in London, Britain, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows in following Britain's King Charles III (C-L), Camilla the Queen Consort (C-L), Lord Speaker John McFall, Baron McFall of Alcluith (L) and speaker of the House of Commons lindsay Hoyle (R) singing the national anthem after the King addressed the Houses of Parliament at Westminster Hall in London, Britain, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Edinburgh (United Kingdom), 12/09/2022.- Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (C-L, in uniform) and Prince Andrew, Duke of York (C-R, in suit) follow the procession of the coffin of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral accompanied by members of the royal family in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 12 September 2022. Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

Edinburgh (United Kingdom), 12/09/2022.- Britain's King Charles III follows the procession of the coffin of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral accompanied by members of the royal family in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 12 September 2022. Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Edinburgh (United Kingdom), 12/09/2022.- Royal guards carry the coffin with the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II into St Giles' Cathedral after a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to accompanied by members of the royal family in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 12 September 2022. Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken along the city of Edinburgh on Monday in a procession to pay tribute to the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, who passed away on September 8 aged 96.

The procession, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, was followed by King Charles III and his siblings Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

