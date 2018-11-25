British Prime Minister Theresa May (rear, C-R) and European Union Council President Donald Tusk (rear, C-L) during the European council in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and European Union Council President Donald Tusk meet during the European council in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

The first minister of Scotland said Sunday that a deal reached between the United Kingdom's government and the European Union on the country's withdrawal from the bloc was bad and that it should be rejected in parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon's comments came after EU leaders approved a draft Brexit deal at an extraordinary summit in Brussels and UK PM Theresa May's penning of a letter to the British people, which asked for their support on her deal.

"I don't say this lightly, but almost nothing in this desperate letter is true," Sturgeon said in a tweet. "This is a bad deal, driven by the PM's self defeating red lines and continual pandering to the right of her own party."

"Parliament should reject it and back a better alternative," she added.

May released a letter on Saturday evening, on the eve of the EU summit.

In her letter, the PM said parliament would have a "meaningful vote" on the deal in the coming weeks and she would "be campaigning with my heart and soul to win that vote and the deliver this Brexit deal, for the good of our United Kingdom and all of our people."

The UK is set to leave the EU on Mar. 29, 2019.