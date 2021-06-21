Jack Grealish (R) of England in action against Billy Gilmour (L) of Scotland during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Scotland in London, Britain, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

Billy Gilmour of Scotland reacts after the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Scotland in London, Britain, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Scotland’s rising star Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the nation’s last Euro 2020 group stage game against Croatia.

The news comes just days after Scotland held bitter rivals England to a 0-0 draw on Friday. EFE

er-jt