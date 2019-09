A pro-China supporter, (C) displays a Chinese flag while shouting at anti-government protesters in Amoy Plaza in Hong Kong, China, 14 Sept. 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese flags in front of a row of anti-riot police in Amoy Plaza in Hong Kong, China, 14 Sept. 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A group of pro-China supporters display Chinese flags and chant slogans in Amoy Plaza in Hong Kong, China, 14 Sept. 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A man bleeding from a head injury (R) is asssited by a woman after anti-government protesters and pro-China supporters scuffled at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 14 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police detain a demonstrator after anti-government protesters and pro-China supporters scuffled at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 14 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police detain demonstrators after anti-government protesters and pro-China supporters scuffled at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 14 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Scuffles broke out between anti-government protesters and pro-Beijing groups in different parts of Hong Kong on Saturday as the city entered its 15th week of protests.

Riot police were called to the residential area of Kowloon Bay where rival groups confronted each other in a shopping center. EFE-EPA