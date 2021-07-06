The search-and-rescue ship Ocean Viking arrives in the port of Pozzallo, Italy, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO RUTA

The private maritime-humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee on Tuesday urged the European Union to help bring hundreds of rescued migrants to safety.

Their Ocean Viking rescue vessel saved a total of 572 migrants after it carried out six rescues in the Mediterranean in recent days.

“What we have witnessed at sea these past days is harrowing,” said Luisa Albera, search and rescue coordinator onboard the rescue ship.

“We are calling upon the EU to now at least coordinate for the disembarkation of 572 survivors, currently aboard our ship, in a Place of Safety,” she added.

During a recent five-hour rescue mission, the Ocean Viking safely picked up 369 people from a large wooden boat that risked capsizing several times in the Libyan search and rescue region.

(...)