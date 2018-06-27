Thai Military Medical personnel carry an officer who fainted during a rescue operation for missing football players and their coach at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai rescue workers carry a relative of missing football players who fainted while waiting during rescue operation at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai medical personnel and rescue workers gather for operations at the area of the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Rescue crews continued Wednesday a search for 12 children from a soccer team and its coach who got lost inside a cave during the weekend in northern Thailand, official sources reported.

Bicycles, footwear and other belongings of the missing were found at the Tham Luang cave entrance, which is around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) long and is currently partially inundated due to the rainy season prevailing in the region.

Spokesperson of the emergency teams, Ruetaiwan Patisen, told EFE that they still hoped to find the group alive in the cave, located in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Ruetaiwan said they were using 20 pumps to reduce the water level in the flooded parts of the cave, where they have yet to locate the 12 boys - aged between 11 and 16, members of a local soccer team - and their 25-year-old coach.

The spokesperson said that the flooding possibly left them trapped and prevented them from getting out.

Around 1,300 troops, including policemen, emergency teams, divers and elite teams of the army, were involved in the search operations in the cave.

On Saturday afternoon, officers from the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, where the cave is located, raised the alarm after finding the belongings of the group and entering about three kilometers inside the cave during an initial search operation.

They then called the authorities for further help.