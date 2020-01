Cambodian rescuers pat a saved dog in front of Prime Minister Hun Sen at a construction site where a building collapsed in Kep province, Cambodia, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

A total of 36 people died and 23 were pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in southeastern Cambodia, the country’s prime minister said on Sunday.

The search and rescue operation ended at 11.35 am, more than 43 hours after the building collapsed on Friday afternoon in the coastal city of Kep, about 150 kilometers south of capital Phnom Penh. EFE-EPA