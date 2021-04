The head of the Indonesian Military Information Center, Achmad Riad (C), speaks to the media during a press conference following a report of a missing Indonesian submarine, at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

An undated handout photo made available by the Indonesian Navy shows Navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402 during a mission (issued 21 April 2021). EFE-EPA/INDONESIAN NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by the Indonesian Navy shows Navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402 during a mission (issued 21 April 2021). EPA/INDONESIAN NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

With the deployment of five ships and a helicopter, Indonesian authorities continued Thursday the search and rescue for a submarine that disappeared with 53 crew members on board during a series of naval exercises.

More than 400 people were collaborating in the mission to trace the waters north of the island of Bali where contact with the vessel was lost Wednesday, Achmad Riad, director of the Indonesian Armed Forces Information team, said at a press conference. EFE