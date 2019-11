Search and rescue teams carry a victim found in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Search and rescue teams search for at least one person stuck in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Rescue operations have concluded in Albania and authorities do not expect to find any more survivors after a powerful earthquake rattled the country on Tuesday.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Friday that 45 people have been rescued and 49 people were found dead. EFE-EPA