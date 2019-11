Durres (Albania), 27/11/2019.- Italian search and rescue team search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 27 November 2019. Albania was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on 26 November leaving until now over 30 people dead and 200 injured. (Terremoto/sismo) EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Durres (Albania), 27/11/2019.- Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 27 November 2019. Albania was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on 26 November leaving until now over 30 people dead and 200 injured. (Terremoto/sismo) EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Rescue teams for Natural Disasters from Serbia search for victims in the rubbles of a building after the earthquake in Thumane, Albania, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

A firefighter walks in front of a destroyed building after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

People walk through a makeshift camp after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A man covered with a blanket walks at a makeshift camp after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Rescue teams of fire fighters and police transport recovered bodies from the rubble of a building in Thumane, Albania, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Locals look at a destroyed house after an earthquake hit Durres, Albania, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Thumane (Albania), 27/11/2019.- Rescue teams for Natural Disasters from Greece search victims in the rubbles of a building after the earthquake in Thumane, Albania, 27 November 2019. Over two hundreed specialist from the EU has arrived in Albania to help after Albania was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on 26 November 2019, leaving until now over 30 people dead and 200 injured. (Terremoto/sismo, Grecia) EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA

Search for survivors in the rubble continues after Albania quake

Search for survivors in the rubble continues after Albania quake

Emergency operations continued in Albania Wednesday in an attempt to rescue any remaining survivors from the rubble after a powerful earthquake shook the entire country leaving at least 30 dead.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale rattled Albania in the early hours of Tuesday.