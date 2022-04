Alina nervously waits for a truck to unload dozens of corpses at Bucha's morgue. She fears the worst as she has not heard from her father since the Russian troops entered the Ukrainian town.

“Every day they bring new corpses and I come here to see if I can find my father (...) let's see if I can find him among all these dead people,” the 24-year-old told Efe.

She is one of the dozens of Bucha’s residents trying to find the whereabouts of their beloved ones.

