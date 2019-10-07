President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Young Black Leadership Summit 2019 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Tasos Katopodis

A second US intelligence officer has stepped forward, offering firsthand information on President Donald Trump's phone-call request that Ukraine look into alleged corruption involving Joe Biden, a former vice president and a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, media reports said Sunday.

The new information could bolster the impeachment inquiry launched by congressional Democrats, who had come under criticism because the initial whistleblower lacked firsthand information about the call.