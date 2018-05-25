General view of the Calixto Garcia Hospital in Havana, Cuba, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Second of three Cuba air disaster survivors dies

One of the two remaining survivors of last week's plane crash in Havana died early Friday morning, increasing the number of fatalities to 112, the Cuban government said.

Emiley Sanchez, 40, died at 1:45 am at the Calixto Garcia hospital in Cuba's capital, where she was being treated after suffering "major trauma and severe burns," the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

The same hospital is treating 19-year-old Maylen Diaz, who is now the sole survivor.

Cubana de Aviacion flight DMJ-972 crashed at 12:08 pm on Friday after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport bound for the eastern city of Holguin.

The Boeing 737-200, built in 1979 and leased from Mexico's Global Air, was carrying 113 passengers and crew, including five children.

All but 11 of the fatalities were Cuban nationals and almost half, including Sanchez, were from the eastern Cuban province of Holguin.

According to hospital reports, Sanchez had burns covering more than 40 percent of her body.

Three women had initially survived the crash, although one of them - Grettel Landrove, 23 - died from her injuries on Monday.

The 11 foreigners killed in the crash include two citizens of Argentina, two people from Western Sahara and seven Mexicans - the crew and one passenger.