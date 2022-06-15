Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert missing for 10 days in a remote area of the Amazon.
The arrest was announced in a statement by the federal police, which coordinates the Crisis Committee created by the government to search for Dom Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and expert Bruno Araújo Pereira, who disappeared on June 5 in a region of the Amazon near the border of Brazil with Peru and Colombia.
According to the statement, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41 years old and known as "Dos Santos," is under temporary arrest for suspected involvement in the case with Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as "Pelado" and who has been in prison for a week.
(...)