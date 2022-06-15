A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Federal Police shows forensic experts examining a boat with traces of blood from a suspect in the disappearances of British journalist Dom Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araujo Pereira, who have been missing since 05 June in Vale Do Javari, Brazil, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Brazilian Federal Police HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Army shows a jungle area in the Javari Valley, Amazonas state, Brazil, 13 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Brazilian Army HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Employees of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) participate in a protest to reject the statements of the president of Funai, Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, about the disappearances of British journalist Dom Phillips (L on poster), a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and the Brazilian indigenista Bruno Pereira Araujo (R on poster), in front of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in Brasilia, Brazil, 14 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert missing for 10 days in a remote area of the Amazon.

The arrest was announced in a statement by the federal police, which coordinates the Crisis Committee created by the government to search for Dom Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and expert Bruno Araújo Pereira, who disappeared on June 5 in a region of the Amazon near the border of Brazil with Peru and Colombia.

According to the statement, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41 years old and known as "Dos Santos," is under temporary arrest for suspected involvement in the case with Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as "Pelado" and who has been in prison for a week.

(...)