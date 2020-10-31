Bangkok (Thailand), 31/10/2020.- A Thai royalist hold photograph of the king during a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 October 2020. Some university graduates announced a boycott to the ceremony, calling for the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister, a new constitution and monarchy reform. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 31/10/2020.- Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (L) and Thai Queen Suthida (R) arrive to preside over a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 October 2020. Some university graduates announced a boycott to the ceremony, calling for the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister, a new constitution and monarchy reform. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn took part in a graduation ceremony at a university in Bangkok on Saturday amid strong security measures due to ongoing pro-democracy, anti-government protests and rising tension in the country.



The king, a target of protesters making unprecedented calls for reforms to the monarchy to reduce its power, wealth and political influence, attended a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University - where many students are sympathetic to the pro-democracy movement - which was attended by more than 3,000 people on Friday and Saturday.



Some students sympathetic to the protests called for a boycott of the event and participated in a protest rally, also at Thammasat, with cardboard cutouts of exiled anti-monarchist dissidents. EFE-EPA



