Police detain a protester during a rally against the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Tear gas is seen in the background as police try to disperse protesters during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong’s chief executive on Tuesday defended the new national security law that Beijing plans to approve this week, promising that it will not weaken the high degree of autonomy of the city or the rights and freedoms of its residents.

Carrie Lam was speaking at a press conference, her first public appearance since the Beijing authorities announced that they would push for a national security law for Hong Kong. EFE-EPA