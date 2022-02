A handout photo made available by the Belarusian Defence ministry Press-service shows Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin (L) welcoming Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) upon his arrival in Minsk, Belarus, 03 February 2022. EFE/EPA/BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Belarusian Defence Ministry's press service shows tanks of the Belarus Armed Forces during a military exercise at the Brestsky training ground near Brest, Belarus, 03 February 2022. EFE/EPA/BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Belarusian Defence Ministry's press service shows Belarus Air Force's Yak-130 trainer aircrafts during a military exercise at the Brestsky training ground near Brest, Belarus, 03 February 2022. EFE/EPA/BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Belarusian Defence Ministry's press service shows rocket-launching vehicles of the Belarus Armed Forces during a military exercise at the Brestsky training ground near Brest, Belarus, 03 February 2022. EFE/EPA/BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Belarusian Defence Ministry's press service shows a maneuvre during a military exercise at the Brestsky training ground near Brest, Belarus, 03 February 2022. EFE/EPA/BELARUSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT

Despite the brewing storm, the ‘Three Sisters’ monument of friendship between Ukraine, Belarus and Russia still stands tall at the three-way land border crossing of Senkivka.

The monument, erected in 1975, was built as a symbol of brotherhood of the three peoples.

Until 2013, before Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the former Soviet nations would open their borders every year to celebrate cultural festivals together.

