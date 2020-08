Protestors gather at the former building of the South Jeolla provincial government in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 19 August 2020, as Kim Chong-in (front), interim leader of the main opposition United Future Party, visits the site of the May 1980 pro-democracy uprising. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Protestors gather at the former building of the South Jeolla provincial government in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 19 August 2020, as Kim Chong-in (C), interim leader of the main opposition United Future Party, visits the site of the May 1980 pro-democracy uprising. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Seoul metropolitan government announced Thursday that it will ban demonstrations of more than 10 people in the South Korean capital at least until Aug. 30 due to the large outbreak of COVID-19 that affects the city.

The measure will take effect at midnight Thursday, the city government said in a statement.EFE-EPA

asb/lds