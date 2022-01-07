The Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK test-fired a hypersonic missile in Pyongyang, North Korea, 06 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea said Friday it believes its northern counterpart is still far from perfecting a hypersonic missile, adding that claims of success after the regime’s last test are "exaggerated."

The South Korean Defense Ministry released its preliminary analysis of Wednesday's launch, in which, according to its calculations, the projectile traveled less than 700 kilometers at a maximum speed of Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound), at an altitude of less than 50 kilometers, state news agency Yonhap reported.

These data differ from the official report published by the North Korean state news agency KCNA, which said the missile hit a target 700 kilometers away and made a "lateral movement of 120 kilometers."

