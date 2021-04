Lee Yong-soo, a victim of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War II, speaks at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, 21 April 2021 after she and other victims lost their compensation suit against the Japanese government. Around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, who were forcibly taken to front-line military brothels by the Japanese army during the war. They are euphemistically referred to as comfort women. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A court in South Korea dismissed a civil lawsuit filed against Japan by a group of South Korean citizens used as sex slaves by Japanese troops during the colonization of the peninsula.

In the Wednesday ruling, the Seoul Central District Court concluded it cannot order Japan to pay the compensation claimed by a score of women forcibly prostituted by the imperial army in the first half of the 20th century. EFE