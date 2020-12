North Korean defectors prepare balloons that will carry 50,000 anti-North Korean government propaganda leaflets, along with US dollar notes, into North Korea, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju in Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 26 March 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Police officers collect a balloon containing anti-Pyongyang leaflets in Hongcheon, in the northeastern province of Gangwon, South Korea, 23 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean defectors prepare balloons that will carry 300,000 anti-North Korean government propaganda leaflets, along with 2,000 US dollar notes, into North Korea, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju in Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 29 April 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN,

The South Korean government on Tuesday defended parliamentary approval of a law that penalizes the sending of anti-regime leaflets and other items into North Korea, and stressed the need to prevent "provocations" by the Pyongyang regime.

The South Korean parliament approved the controversial law criminalizing the scattering of leaflets by balloon and other modes by groups of activists opposed to the dictatorship of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un late Monday.EFE-EPA

