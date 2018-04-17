South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during a meeting with her Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov (unseen) in Astana, Apr. 17, 2018. EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) during a meeting with her Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov (R) in Astana, Apr. 17, 2018. EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Astana, Apr 17 (EFE)- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday said the denuclearization of Kazakhstan could serve as model for North Korea as Seoul heads into talks with Pyongyang over the issue.

"Kazakhstan is a country that voluntarily renounced its nuclear weapons. Its history needs to be told many times, especially now, in our situation with Pyongyang" said Kang after a meeting in Astana with her Kazakh counterpart, Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"We are trying to persuade North Korea to choose the same path," she said.

The South Korean minister thanked the Central Asian country for its "constant support" at the bilateral level and as a non-permanent member of the UN's Security Council regarding disputes with North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un are to meet April 27 in Panmunjom. The Inter-Korean summit will be the first in 11 years.

Abdrakhmanov said Astana welcomed dialogue between Pyongyang and Seoul, which he said could help relieve tensions in the Korean peninsula.

"For Kazakhstan, the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is vital given our historical role in non-proliferation" Kazakhstan's top diplomat said.

After its independence in 1991, Kazakhstan relinquished all Soviet-era nuclear weapons, destroyed the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear-weapon state.

It also spearheaded the creation of a nuclear-weapons-free zone in Central Asia in 2009.