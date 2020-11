Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 22/11/2020.- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (2-L) speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, 22 November 2020, to discuss whether to raise social distancing levels for the greater Seoul area and the southwestern region amid a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases. (Lanzamiento de disco, Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 20/11/2020.- Visitors wearing face masks and traditional clothes walk outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020. The Seoul Metropolitan Government on 19 November increased restrictions as the city reported new Covid-19 cases. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 21/11/2020.- Pedestrians crowd a street near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul, South Korea, 21 November 2020, the first weekend since social distancing was raised one notch to Level 1.5 for the greater Seoul area in response to a surge in new coronavirus cases. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea will strengthen social distancing measures in the region around the capital city Seoul, officials announced Sunday, amid a spike of new Covid-19 cases.



From Tuesday, Seoul, the surrounding province of Gyeonggi and the neighboring city of Incheon, an area that is home to some 26 million people - more than half of the nation's population - will enter level 2 of social distancing, the third of a total of 5 tiers. EFE-EPA



