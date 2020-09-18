Members of Conservative group gather for a protest against the government during the 75th anniversary of the National Liberation Day, in Seoul, South Korea, 15 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon (C), chief of the Christian Council of Korea, speaks to reporters outside a detention center in Uiwang, south of Seoul, South Korea, 20, April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The city of Seoul announced Friday that it will file a 4.6 billion won ($3.9 million) compensation lawsuit against Jun Kwang-hoon, pastor of Sarang Jeil Church, which is at the center of the second-largest outbreak of COVID-19 that South Korea has suffered.

Jun was one of the figures who led the mass anti-government protests in Seoul on Aug. 15, even though the metropolitan government of the South Korean capital had placed strict limits on social gatherings, and despite the fact that days before the rallies, some church members had tested positive for COVID-19.